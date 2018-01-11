GHALCA G8 Match Report: Karela United 4-0 Ebusua Dwarfs- Premier League newboys humiliate Crabs

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League Karela United annihilated Ebusua Dwarfs 4-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor opened scoring on 24 minutes and doubled their lead two minutes later.

By the 33rd minute, William Opoku scored the third goal.

Taylor completed a hat-trick in the 42nd minute to complete the demolition exercise.

Karela United, who beat Hearts of Oak 1-0 in their opener, have progressed to the last four of the competition.

