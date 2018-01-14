Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
GHALCA G8 Match Report: Medeama 0-0 Karela- Barren draw ensures Tarkwa-based side top spot in Group B

Published on: 14 January 2018
Medeama

Medeama played out a 0-0 draw with Karela United at the Ndoum Stadium in Elmina to finish as Group B winners.

The Mauve and Yellows produced a better second half performance but could not find the back of the net thanks to some brave goalkeeping from Michael Sai for Karela.

Striker Kwame Boateng delivered a fabulous strike but the former Ghana U20 goalkeeper was up to task with a superb save.

This was in the 73rd minute and two minutes later right back Amos Korankye smashed in a belter but Sai again proved a barrier.

Medeama finished on top with seven points and followed by Hearts of Oak who beat Dwarfs 3-2 to amass six points.

