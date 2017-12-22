GHALCA G8 tournament set for kick off after launch in Kumasi

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has launched the 2018 G8 tournament in Kumasi.

The ceremony took place at the True Vine Hotel, Kumasi on Thursday night.

The pre-season tournament will run from 6 -21 January 2018 at two venues: Kumasi and Cape Coast.

FA Cup champions Asante Kotoko, Ghana Premier League title holders Aduana Stars, Dreams FC and Eleven wonders will be based in Kumasi.

The Cape Coast zone consists of Hearts of Oak, Ebusua Dwarfs, Karela FC and Medeama SC.

