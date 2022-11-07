GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GHALCA to hold annual General Assembly on Thursday November 10

Published on: 07 November 2022
The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) will hold its annual general assembly on Thursday November 10, 2022, the club's welfare body has announced.

The one day event will take place at the association's secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium at 9am.

Representatives of Premier League Clubs, Division One League outfits, Regional Football Association for Division 2 and 3 as well ad Women Clubs.

Issues to be discussed by the general assembly include Administrative Manager's report, Chairman's report, Audit Report, Constitution Review and programme of action of the Association.

 

