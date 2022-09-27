Ghana 1-0 Nicaragua: Black Stars players rated

Ghana laboured to beat Nicaragua in an international friendly on Tuesday in Lorca, Spain.

The Black Stars won thanks to Fatawu Issahaku's beautiful strike in the 35th minute, as Otto Addo's side bounced back from their loss to Brazil last Friday.

With Tuesday's result, Ghana won one and lost one of their two pre-World Cup friendlies this month.

Here is how we rated every player involved in the 1-0 win against 139th ranked side.

Richard Ofori - The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper made his first appearance for Ghana in over a year and was not put to the test by Nicaragua. - 5/10

Daniel Amartey - The Leicester City man was solid on the ball as the Black Stars launched the majority of their attacks from the back. - 6

Mohammed Salisu - The Southampton defender delivered an assured performance. He nearly scored with an acrobatic kick. - 6.5

Gideon Mensah - He made great runs to help the attack when needed. Mensah created a chance in the first half but Osman Bukari failed to convert. 6

Alidu Seidu - The Clermont Foot defender played the entire game and was great on the right side of the defence. - 6.

Baba Iddrisu - After struggling against Brazil on Friday, Real Mallorca's man produced an improved performance - 6

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh - Ghana’s best player on the night. He dominated and controlled the midfield with an outstanding performance - 8.

Mohammed Kudus - The Ajax attacking midfielder should have had a hat-trick but was not clinical - 5.

Osman Bukari - Despite seeing more of the ball on the left side of the attack, he wasn't convincing. He squandered a great opportunity in the first half - 5.

Fatawu Issahaku - He scored a fantastic goal, his first for the national team, but his overall performance was below par - 6.

Inaki Williams - He was frustrated in the first half after making great runs but not receiving the ball. In the second half. he had two great chances but couldn't convert - 5.

Andre Ayew - He came on in the second half for his 109th appearance, but had no impact - 4

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer - Not enough time to prove himself on debut - 4.

Antoine Semenyo - He was introduced in the 86th minute and had a shot on goal - 4

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh - Not rated

Jordan Ayew - Not rated