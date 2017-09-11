GHANA 2017 WAFU CUP: Sierra Leone Coach set to upset Nigeria with ‘Good Preparation’

Head coach of Sierra Leone’s home-based side Abubakarr Kamara says his team is battle ready to face Nigeria in the playoff stage of the ongoing WAFU Championship in Ghana when the two clash on Monday evening.

In a short video reaction on his expectation on the game, Kamara confidently indicated that his side has enjoyed good preparations and are expecting to upset the Super Eagles.

And looking forward to Monday’s clash, Kamara expressed his confidence that the Sierra Leonean team is prepared to go toe-to-toe with Nigeria.

“Football is all about preparation and we have done our homework and we are ready to face the Nigerians,” Kamara told Fox Sports.

“Insha Allah we will go as far as we can.”

Meanwhile, the home-based Super Eagles arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening and continued straight to the host city Cape Coast and huge uncertainty surrounds their preparation for the clash.

Hosts Ghana kicked off the competition on Saturday with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Gambia.

Many Ghanaians will desire Nigeria to qualify from the group stage for the combat with the Black Stars to rekindle the tournament banking on the rivalry between the two sides.

