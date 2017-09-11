GHANA 2017 WAFU: Nigeria set to start title ambition with Sierra Leone clash on Monday

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria will tee off for the playoff stage of the WAFU Championship with a clash against Sierra Leone in Cape Coast tonight in a game that promises to be exciting.

The home-based Super Eagles arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening and quickly trekked to Cape Coast for the clash with the home-based Lone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles who are one of the favourites tipped to win the competition were originally billed to touch down in Ghana on Friday for their game on Saturday.

But the side had to delay for a day as the Nigerian Professional Football League had to end to allow Nigeria line up their best players at the end of the domestic league season.

On the opening day of the tournament, home team Ghana pipped Gambia 1-0, while Senegal stopped Liberia 5-4 on penalties for the winners to advance to the group stage of the competition.

Burkina Faso on Sunday, were stunned by a determined Niger side while Guinea proved their supremacy on an inexperienced Guinea-Bissau side with a 2-1 win.

Mali will take on Mauritania this afternoon before Nigeria take to the pitch against Sierra Leone.

On Tuesday, Cote d’Ivoire tackle Togo and Benin will be up against Cape Verde.

