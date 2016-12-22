Ghana ace Agyeman Badu joins Udinese teammates to mark end of year

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Ayemang-Badu marked the end of the year with his Udinese teammates on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joined his teammates at a party at the club house in Udine to ponder on their performances so far.

Badu has been involved in the Little Zebras purple patchy displays so far in the Italian Seria A.

He is expected to be feature for the side ahead of their clash at Sampdoria on Thursday night.

The former Ghana Under-20 star is expected to be part of Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.