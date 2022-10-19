Ghana ace Andy Yiadom suspended for Reading FC clash against Bristol City

Skipper Andy Yiadom will miss Reading FC's Championship match at home to Bristol City on Saturday due to suspension.

The 30-year-old picked is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

The Ghana international picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in their 3-2 defeat at Swansea City at the weekend.

Royals let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers at the Swansea.com Stadium with Yakou Meite and Tom Ince on target for Paul Ince's side.

The full-back picked up a booking on the stroke of half-time to deliver a devastating blow to the Royals.

And Yiadom was eventually forced to leave the pitch after receiving treatment in the Reading penalty area early into the second half, replaced by compatriot Baba Rahman for the remaining 40 minutes.