Ghana ace Christian Atsu helps Newcastle to go top on AFCON return

Ghana winger Christian Atsu played to help Newcastle United return to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Atsu, who was making his first appearance since his return from the 2017 Africa Cup Nations, was a second half substitute in the away victory.

Ironically the Ghanaian came on for Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic who had escaped a red card before scoring the winner.

The home fans felt Serbia international Mitrovic should not have been on the pitch when he found the net having earlier avoided a second booking for a clumsy challenge on the keeper.

Atsu took over from Mitrovic as a precautionary measure to avoid the latter going into the referee's book again in the crucial match.

Mitrovic made the most of his luck and slotted home on 44 minutes to put Rafa Benitez's side one point ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chris Hughton's side had briefly replaced them at the top earlier in the day after Tomer Hemed scored twice in their 4-1 destruction of Burton Albion.

