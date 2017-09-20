Ghana ace Daniel Opare delighted with Augsburg's win over RB Leipzig

Augsburg defender Daniel Opare is pleased with his side's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga on Tuesday night.

The in-form right-back played full throttle as the Fuggerstädter recorded their third win of the campaign.

The Ghanaian has featured three times in five games for the side this season as his form continue to soar.

Opare, 26, was at his best on the right-back position as Augsburg won to move up to third on the table.

And the former Real Madrid youth defender has hailed the collective effort of the team.

“You always feel great after a win. We went out there as a unit today, and thanks to the fantastic support of the fans we managed to push forward and get a victory," he told the club's website

It feels like you’re part of one big family when you play for Augsburg. Everyone gives 100 percent for each other.

"It was another really strong performance from us.”

Opare is itching closer to a potential return to the Black Stars after a three-year absence.

