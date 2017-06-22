Ghana ace Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu dreams to play in the England

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu dreams to play in the English Premier League.

The 26-year-old has spent SEVEN years at Italian side Udinese.

He had consistently been linked with a move to England in the past but never materialised.

Watford was mooted as a possible destination for the Ghanaian but didn't see the light of day.

But the Ghana international has revealed he will jump at the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“It has been the dream of every player to play in the English Premier League,” Agyemang-Badu said on Dwidwamu on Agoo TV.

“I will not think twice if an offer comes from the English Premier League because it has always been my dream to play in the English top-flight.”

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)