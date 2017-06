Ghana defender Harrison Afful marked his 50th appearance for Columbus Crew in their 3-1 defeat at Atlanta City over the weekend.

The 31-year-old joined the Crew three seasons ago from Tunisian outfit Esperance.

The Ghana international has been an integral part of the Crew side since joining as he continues to earn rave reviews.

The experienced right back has scored six goals in all competitions.

