Ghana ace John Boye impresses in Sivasspor five-goal thriller against Denizlispor in Turkish second-tier

Ghana defender John Boye impressed for Sivasspor in their 3-2 win over Denizlispor in the Turkish second-tier on Monday night.

Boye played full throttle as the two sides produced a five-goal thriller at the Denizli Atatürk Stadium.

The 29-year-old was shown the yellow card for a bad tackle but was instrumental in the crucial win.

The former Rennes strong centre-back was a member of Ghana's squad that placed fourth at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

