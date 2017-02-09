Ghana ace Jordan Ayew claims Swansea City is 'perfect place to grow'

Ghana winger Jordan Ayew believes he has found the “perfect place to grow” at Swansea City as he relishes the next step in his career with the English Premier League side.

The Ghanaian, who can play either on the wing or as a striker, takes part in his first training session with his new team-mates today, having arrived at the club after helping Ghana reach the African Cup of Nations semi-final.

Ayew was a transfer deadline day signing from Championship club Aston Villa, and may make a first appearance for his new club in Sunday’s Premier League fixture with defending champions Leicester City at the Liberty.

The 25-year-old spoke to his brother Andre, who finished top scorer at the Swans during his one season at the club, before completing his move to SA1.

And he is confident he has found the right place to put down some roots.

“For the past three or four years I have been all over the place,” said Ayew, who has had five clubs since 2014.

“I need stability and I think this is the perfect place for me to grow and improve in a lot of aspects. I think I made a wonderful choice.

“I am so grateful to be here. It’s the next step in my career.

“I have been here several times in the past with my brother and I saw a lot of positive things.

“He spoke to me about the club and he said only good things.

“It didn’t take too long for me to make a decision."

Villa’s top scorer during his one and only Premier League campaign, Ayew is now ready to play his part in helping Paul Clement’s side rise up the table.

Wins since the turn of the year over Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Southampton have moved the Swans out of the relegation zone.

And they look to continue their improved form when the Foxes visit the Liberty this weekend – a game which could see Ayew make his debut.

“I always knew this team had quality players. The team had hard times last season, and this season didn’t start too well,” added Ayew, who scored his first Premier League goal against the Swans in Villa’s 2-1 home defeat in the 2015-16 campaign.

“But the players are the same, and they just need confidence, which they have had in the last month with some fantastic results.

“Now we have an important game coming up. I am fit and available, but it’s up to the coach whether I play a part or not. It’s his decision.

"It’s a new chapter for me and I’m focused on doing my best for the team by creating assists and scoring goals.

“My debut comes when it comes. What is important is that we get the three points on Sunday because it’s a massive game for us.”

Source: Swansea City

