Ghana ace Joseph Aidoo marks 100th appearance for Spanish side Celta Vigo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo marked his 100th appearance for Celta Vigo in their 1-0 defeat at Barcelona in the La Liga on Sunday.

The 27-year-old played full throttle as the visitors lost on the road at the Camp Nou.

The Ghana international has been with the Estadio Balaidos outfit since the summer of 2019.

He joined the Sky Blues from Belgian giants KRC Genk on the back of an outstanding season in the Jupiler Pro League

He has since gone to achieve an astonishing feat with the the Sky Blues.

Aidoo is an integral member of the Ghana team and is expected to make the final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After a dominant first half, Pedri grabbed an early tap in to put the home side 1-0 to the good, after a well worked move down the left wing was crossed in.The Celta Vigo defender was unable to deal with it properly and Pedri gobbled up the scraps. This ended up proving enough for a first 45 largely dominated by Barcelona.

Due to this result, Barcelona climb up to first, leaving Celta Vigo stuck in 11th position. Next up for Barca is Inter on Tuesday in the Champions League, whereas Celta have a week's break before taking on Real Sociedad.