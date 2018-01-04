Ghana ace Michael Essien awful statue causes stir

There have been plenty of examples where turning a footballer into a statue hasn't quite worked out but a recently revealed sculpture of Michael Essien has to be up there with the worst.

A life-size statue of former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has been spotted in Kumasi, Ghana.

Shown in Chelsea's iconic blue home strip, Essien’s body looks severely out of proportion, while his face is far too jagged and lumps of his face appear to be missing.

The statue was erected a few years ago, but the artist is unknown.

Madiera renamed its airport in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo and produced a statue of the five time Ballon D'Or winner, however it was the sculptor, Emanuel Santos' interpretation of Ronaldo that took the spotlight.

Diego Maradona also unveiled a 12ft statue of the himself holding the World Cup, during a visit to Kolkata in December.

Essien made 256 appearances for Chelsea between 2005 and 2014, winning nine trophies.

