Ghana ace Sulley Muntari marks Serie A return in Pescara home reverse against Lazio

Ghana international Sulley Muntari marked his returned to the Italian Serie A by playing part of Pescara's 6-2 loss Lazio on Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old was handed a starting role by manager Massimo Oddo and he lasted until he was replaced in the 58th minute.

He joined Pescara on a short-term contract after leaving Saudi side Al Ittihad.

Muntari has enormous experience in the Serie A after playing two seasons with Udinese before joining Inter Milan and winning the Uefa Champions League.

He later switched to AC Milan where he played four seasons with the Rossoneris.

Pescara are caught in the relegation zone and must fight to avoid before relegation from the top-flight.

