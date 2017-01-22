Ghana ace Sulley Muntari seals move to Italian Serie A side Pescara

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has made a return to the Italian Serie A by agreeing a short-term deal with Pescara.

The experienced player has been signed to replace Alberto Aquilani who has left the club.

The Delfini snapped up the 35-year-old on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2015.

Muntari has already played for giants AC Milan and Inter Milan and also Udinese where he started his playing career abroad.

He could be available for selection in Sunday's match at home against Sassuolo.

