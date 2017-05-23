Ghana ace Sulley Muntari set to leave relegated Serie A side Pescara

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari is expected to leave Pescara following the side's relegation from the Italian top-flight.

The situation has become murkier after the 33-year-old suffered racist abuse during a league match against Cagliari.

The Ghana international will not renew his short-term contract which expires in the summer.

Muntari is reported to have told close associates that he will leave the club in the coming days.

The former AC Milan midfielder is unhappy about the lack of support during the difficult moment of racist abuse and will seek a new challenge elsewhere.

