Ghana winger Wakaso Mubarak has been outdoored and handed jersey number 8 at Spanish La Liga side Granada CF.

The 26-year-old trained with the relegation-trapped side on Friday and was officially outdoored on Saturday morning.

He is expected to debut for the club over the weekend.

He has experience in the La Liga after playing for Villarreal, Espanyol and Las Palmas.

