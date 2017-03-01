Ghana ace Wakaso Mubarak scores to power Granada to crucial win over Alaves in La Liga

Ghana international Wakaso Mubarak netted the opener for Granada and helped them to a deserving 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves in the Spanish La Liga on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old put the relegation-threatened side into a 38th minute lead when he fired in a cracking drive from outside of the box.

Spanish star Isaac Cuenca topped it up 8 minutes after the interval to cushion the lead until the visitors reduced the deficit in the 57th minute.

The goal is Wakaso's first for Granada since he joined them in the winter from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

He has provided an assist for the resurgent side before writing his name in the scoring books on Wednesday night.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)