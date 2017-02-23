Ghana AFCON assistant coach Gerard Nus cries out over unpaid bonuses

Ghana's assistant coach at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Gerard Nus has bemoaned the delay in the payment of his bonuses.

It is been three weeks since the tournament ended in Gabon but the Spaniard is yet to be remunerated.

Nus has been in Accra since and waiting on officials to pay him.

''I am still here in Ghana because some [financial] terms [of my work have not been fulfilled ],'' Nus told Goal.

“When you work as a human being, you expect to be paid but unfortunately at this moment, I have not been paid for the Afcon.

''That is something I’m looking forward to getting sorted out as soon as possible.

''Almost every day, I try to keep in touch with the president of the GFA [Kwesi Nyantakyi], the chairman of the Black Stars management committee [George Afriyie] and Alex Asante.

''When I speak to them], they say they are working on it, and of course I will want to believe that they are doing all they can to [resolve the situation].

''Unfortunately, there’s not been anything happening. I have not seen anything yet. I trust in them; they are nice people, I know them very well but unfortunately, I’m still in Accra.''

Nus and physical trainer Jamie Lawrence, who has since left to the UK, were the expatriates hired in a short-term basis for the tournament.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)