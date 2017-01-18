Ghana AFCON striker Ebenezer Assifuah joins French side Le Havre

Ghana striker Ebenezer Assifuah, who is currently with the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, has sealed a permanent move to French second tier side Le Havre, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 23-year-old moves from Swiss top-flight side Sion after struggling to hold a regular stating place at the club, Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

He has signed a three-and-half-year deal with Le Havre leaving him at the club until June 2020.

Assifuah, who has scored four goals so far this season for Sion, is keen on getting his career on track with regular playing time.

Le Havre are signing the Ghanaian to also boost their slim chances of qualifying for the top-flight league in France as they are currently ninth on the table at the halfway stage of the competition.

The striker strength, speed and proficiency will be used to boost their attacking force which has been blunt since the start of the season.

Assifuah signed the contract with Le Havre while he was camping with the Black Stars and preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)