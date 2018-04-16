Ghana Amputee Football League launched

The media launch for the maiden Ghana Amputee Football league has taken place at the Accra Sports Stadium, where stakeholders were taken through rules of the game.

The league would be played in four regions, with eight teams to participating.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Eastern Region and Central Region were the selected regions for the league.

Daniel Nii Mensah President of the GAFLB, gave a keynote address to all the stakeholders before unveiling the logo for the league.

He said a marketing team has been put together to come out with a business plan and a blueprint for the sport to be run as a full fledge self-sufficient business, whilst taking the deprived off the streets.

According to the GAFLB, the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, El Wak Stadium, Koforidua Sports Stadium as well as Lizzy Sports Complex would be host venues for the league.

Mr Mensah expressed gratitude to all sponsors who have supported Amputee football in the past.

He said organization like National Petroleum Authority, Access Bank Ghana, Tullow Ghana Ltd, Glico Group Ltd, MTN Ghana Foundation, GNPC, BOST, Zenith Bank Ghana, Amazing Catering Services and as well as the enormous efforts and contributions from individuals and other corporate organizations.

The second stanza of the programme saw an overview of the rules of the game by the general secretary of the league board, Phillip Richester.

Ali Jarah, who doubles as coach and technical director of league, took all the representative from the various teams and football coaches through the technicalities and techniques of amputee football.

The event was capped with a seven aside match between a selected side from the Northern teams and a selected side from the South.

Below is the logo of the league:

Winners of the competition will take home a trophy and a cash of $20,000 while 2nd and 3rd place teams will pocket $15,000 and $10000 respectively.

The league is due to commence on May 5, 2018.

