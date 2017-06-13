Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey turns 24 today

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey turned 24 today (Tuesday).

The midfielder starred for his native Ghana as they romped to a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

Partey has been a revelation since he marked his debut on June 5, 2016.

He cemented his place in the team after excelling at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The former Almería and Mallorca loanee has been capped 9 times by Ghana.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)