Ghana and Juvevntus legend Stephen Appiah linked with Como coaching role

Ghana legend Stephen Appiah has been linked with a coaching role at Serie C side Como.

Italian newspaper La Provincia has reported the iconic Ghanaian figure is being considered for a coaching role at the club.

Appiah, who enjoyed a successful spell at Juventus between 2003-2005, is rumoured to be chosen for stint at the club in future.

Appiah is a great friend of Michael Essien - the former Chelsea star, whose wife owns the Serie C side.

"While from a distance there are sprouting rumors of Stephen Appiah being chosen for a technical role at the club in future. The former Ghanaian great is a friend of Essien," portions of the newspaper reportage is quoted as saying.

The former Udinese and Fenerbahçe star wants to take up a badge to coach in future.

He is the huge favourite to be named the team manager of the Ghana national team under returning coach Kwesi Appiah.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)