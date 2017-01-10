Ghana and Newcastle United ace Christian Atsu turns 25 today

Newcastle United are celebrating the 25th birthday of star winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu has impressed heavily since he joined the Magpies on loan from English giants Chelsea.

The Ghana international has scored three goals for the Toons in 650 minutes.

He has been hugely tipped to earn a permanent contract at St James' Park at the end of the loan spell.

The wideman is currently with Ghana's national team preparing for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Good morning! Join us in wishing @ChristianAtsu20 a very happy birthday! 🎉🎂🎁 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/WPh9IGu5yu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 10, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)