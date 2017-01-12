Ghana and Uganda will share same hotel in Port Gentil for 2017 AFCON

Ghana will share the same hotel with Uganda at their Port Gentil base for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will lodge at the Hotel du Parc when they touch down in Gabon on Friday.

Other Group opponents Mali will check in at Hotel Bamboo and Egypt will be based at Hotel Chez Jimmy.

Ghana's opening campaign will be against the Cranes at the Stade de Port-Gentil on 17 January.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations starts this Saturday and ends on 05 February.

