Ghana anxious over Asamoah Gyan as captain is goes off with suspected hamstring injury

Ghana will be sweating on the fitness of captain Asamoah Gyan who was replaced in the first half of their final Group D match against Egypt.

It is feared the Black Stars talisman suffered a hamstring which has hampered his career this season.

The on-loan Al Ahli striker was seen clutching his face and head in disappointment for failing to complete the match.

He will undergo tests on Thursday to ascertain the severity of the injury ahead of Sunday's quarter-final clash.

Gyan was substiuted by Jordan Ayew in the 40th minute.

