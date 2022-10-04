Ghana assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani optimistic of meaningful impact at World Cup in Qatar

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has insists the team will make an impact at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite the team's recent shaky form.

Ghana are having a very poor form ahead of the Mundial in November after managing just two wins in twelve matches since the beginning of the year including a group stage exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana lost 3-0 against Brazil before winning against Nicaragua 1-0 in friendlies during the international break last month.

The recent run of results raise question marks on the quality of the Black Stars team with barely two months to the World Cup.

Notwithstanding the dismal Ghana form, Didi Dramani believes the Black Stars have what it takes to make an impact when the World Cup kicks off.

"We will impress because I believe we have the quality and learning curve to show but in a modest and humble manner," he assured during an interview with Graphic Sports.

Ghana are drawn in Group H and will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ghana will tackle South Korea and Uruguay respectively in the other group stage games.

The 2022 World Cup will kick off from November 20 to December 18.