Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu heaps praise on Chelsea winger Christian Atsu

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has showered praises on Christian Atsu after excelling heavily on loan at Newcastle United.

Atsu put up a remarkable display to help the Magpies to secure a quick return to the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old featured 32 times and scored five times as the Toon secured promotion.

And Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been awed by the work ethics of the Chelsea wideman.

“People have argued that England is not good for Atsu but he has his own style of play and I think when the opportunity was given to him, he grabbed it well,” Konadu told Citi TV.

“Atsu has been wonderful especially when it comes to the national team.

“Even if he is not doing well at club level, when it comes to the national team, it is a different ball game altogether.

“So I am not surprised he is doing well with Newcastle United.”

Atsu has returned to his parent club Chelsea following the expiration of his loan term contract.

