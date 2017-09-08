Ghana assistant coach Tanko rubbishes confrontation claims between Appiah and Andre

Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has dismissed claims Andre Ayew confronted coach Kwesi Appiah after the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Congo in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last week.

Widespread media reports had claimed the West Ham United forward confronted his boss and questioned his decision to drop 'friend' Mubarak Wakaso as well as Emmanuel Agyemang Badu.

But assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has rubbished the claims as false.

"It's not true that he [Andre Ayew] confronted Kwesi Appiah on why players like Wakaso Mubarak and Agyemang Badu were not given a call up for the game against Congo in the World Cup qualifiers," Tanko told Agyenkwa FM.

"No player determines who must be selected to represent the country and who shouldn't make the squad. If Ayew had indeed confronted coach Appiah as many people have reported, he would've told me of such incident.

"Meanwhile, he has not and nobody in the technical team has talked about such things so it's not true that happened after the draw against Congo in Kumasi," he added.

The Black Stars thumped Congo 5-1 in the reverse fixture to revive their faint hopes in the race to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

