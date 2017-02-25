Ghana attacker Andre Ayew RESCUES vital away point for West Ham at Watford

Ghana attacker Andre Ayew came off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham United as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The 27-year-old took the place of Scottish Robert Snodgrass in the 65th minute and scored the equaliser in the 73rd to snatch a point for Slaven Bilic's side.

Michail Antonio showed great pace and power to gallop past Kaboul and pulled the trigger from a tight angle. His left footed shot struck both posts before dropping to the feet of Ayew who tapped in from close range. 1-1.

The attacker has registered just his second goal of the campaign and hoping to rediscover his form after absence due to the 2017 AFCON and injury complications.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)