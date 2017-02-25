Ghana attacker Andre Ayew RESCUES vital away point for West Ham at Watford
Ghana attacker Andre Ayew came off the bench to rescue a point for West Ham United as the Hammers drew 1-1 with Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.
The 27-year-old took the place of Scottish Robert Snodgrass in the 65th minute and scored the equaliser in the 73rd to snatch a point for Slaven Bilic's side.
Michail Antonio showed great pace and power to gallop past Kaboul and pulled the trigger from a tight angle. His left footed shot struck both posts before dropping to the feet of Ayew who tapped in from close range. 1-1.
The attacker has registered just his second goal of the campaign and hoping to rediscover his form after absence due to the 2017 AFCON and injury complications.