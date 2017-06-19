Ghana attacker Asamoah Gyan rules out retirement from football

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has ruled out retiring from the game any time soon despite recurring injuries, insisting his passion for the game keeps him motivated to carry on.

The Black Star striker is considered by many as the most accomplished Ghana player in recent times having achieved lot in football.

The likable character has played in three World Cup and he is the leading African scorer in the global football tournament.

He recently scored his 50th goal for Ghana having played in some of the top leagues in the world including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1.

However recent injuries have led to some asking the striker to consider retirement to protect his legacy.

Asked if he was preparing himself mentally for retirement, when he appeared on the Delay television Show on Sunday evening, he said: “Not now.”

He was not definite on the number of years he still wants to play football and said God will determine when he should retire.

Gyan is ending a two year contract with the Chinese side, Shanghai SIPG in July 2017 after playing one year of the contract in China and the remaining year on loan in UAE with Al Ahli.

The Chinese club has decided not to renew the contract since Gyan was not consistent with play following a series of minor injuries during the period.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)