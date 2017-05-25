Ghana axe ten AFCON 2017 players from Black Stars squad under new coach Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah has omitted ten players who featured for the Black Stars at this year's Africa Cup of Nations squad ahead of the team's next month tripple-header.

The Black Stars will play Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June 11 qualifier as well as two international friendly games against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July respectively.

Appiah, 56, has axed ten players from the squad that finished fourth at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, and added two debutantes ahead of the games.

These players are Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Fatau Dauda, Razak Brimah, Edwin Gyimah, Andy Yiadom, Samuel Tetteh, Bernard Tekpetey, Christian Atsu, Mubarak Wakaso and Ebenezer Assifuah.

Badu, Atsu and Wakaso's exclusion will come as a massive shock to local fans given their unrivaled commitments and passions to the national team course over the years whiles Baba Rahman and Samuel Tetteh's absence can be pinned on their injury situations.

However, the decision indicates that Appiah is fulfilling his promise of creating competition in the squad by giving the chance for the other players to showcase their talents.

Appiah has opted to give new boys Kingsley Sarfo, Lumor Agbenyenu, Thomas Agyepong and Isaac Sarfo opportunities while seven local players have also been given chances to stake their claim in the team.