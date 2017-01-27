Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana 'bad boy' Sulley Muntari desirous to play for Black Stars again

Published on: 27 January 2017
Ghana international Sulley Muntari has reiterated his desire to wear the Black Stars jersey again despite his fractious past with the national team. 

The experienced midfielder was axed from Ghana's camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup for punching a Ghana FA official.

He was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension alongside Kevin Prince Boateng.

After grovelling for his uncouth behaviour last year, the Pescara new boy wants a return to the national team.

 

''I want to be back to the Black Stars again," Muntari told Supersport.

Muntari will however have to meet the requirement of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which was set up after Ghana's poor outing at the 2014 world Cup in Brazil following reports that he slapped then management member of the team Moses Armah.

He was required by the PCI to render an apology to the nation on a national television and to pledge to put up good behaviour when given the opportunity again.

The Pescara midfielder will have to iron out the legal issue that cropped up at the PCI before looking forward to earning a call up into the national team.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star then commended the Black Stars for their qualification to the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Gabon.

"The whole team is doing amazing things; Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew and his brother are all doing well,” he added.

 

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • Milky says:
    January 27, 2017 09:28 am
    Please don't come back!!! You deserve better! Ghana will treat you like shit. They will require to do everything they say and not respect you. If you complain, they will make you look like the evil one. Please just forget about Ghana, they dont deserve you!
  • OGYA says:
    January 27, 2017 10:48 am
    He is being diplomatic but I think the coach and Nyantakyi needs to go. Ghana needs to clean the GFA like the Nigerians did and start from scratch. We used to be feared whenever the Black Star name is called. Now we are the laughing stock of African football. All the mediocre countries are posing a problem to us by beating us. Egypt has beating us 3 times since the last time we beat them 6-0. and I dont see anything good coming out of this stupid idiotic lazy jewish coach, who has no eye for talent. Nyantakyi is a big cancer in Ghana sports and its about time that cancer is eliminated. He brings in coaches who are susceptible to his demands and leaving Ghanaians always wanting. I am praying the Black Stars are eliminated from the AFCON so we can get rid of AVRAM GRANT and start all over again.

