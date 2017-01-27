Ghana 'bad boy' Sulley Muntari desirous to play for Black Stars again

Ghana international Sulley Muntari has reiterated his desire to wear the Black Stars jersey again despite his fractious past with the national team.

The experienced midfielder was axed from Ghana's camp at the 2014 FIFA World Cup for punching a Ghana FA official.

He was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension alongside Kevin Prince Boateng.

After grovelling for his uncouth behaviour last year, the Pescara new boy wants a return to the national team.

''I want to be back to the Black Stars again," Muntari told Supersport.

Muntari will however have to meet the requirement of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which was set up after Ghana's poor outing at the 2014 world Cup in Brazil following reports that he slapped then management member of the team Moses Armah.

He was required by the PCI to render an apology to the nation on a national television and to pledge to put up good behaviour when given the opportunity again.

The Pescara midfielder will have to iron out the legal issue that cropped up at the PCI before looking forward to earning a call up into the national team.

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star then commended the Black Stars for their qualification to the quarter finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Gabon.

"The whole team is doing amazing things; Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew and his brother are all doing well,” he added.

