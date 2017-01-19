Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana begin preparations to face Mali at AFCON

Published on: 19 January 2017

The Black Stars have turned their attention to Mali on Saturday in their second Group D match in Port Gentil.

Avram Grant and his players had a recovery training session on Wednesday which lasted for an hour.

All but two players- Harrison Afful (illness) and Baba Rahman (knee injury) - were involved in the training.

The team will have a full training session on Thursday afternoon to strategize on upending their rivals.

Ghana need a draw against the Eagles, who drew 0-0 with Egypt, to boost their chances of advancing to the Group stage.

