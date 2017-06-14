Ghana Black Starlets resume camp in August ahead of 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ghana's Under-17 male team will resume camp in August to prepare for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

The Black Starlets are among four African nation that will represent the continent at the global showpiece.

The two-time African and world champions finished as runners-up at the 2017 CAF U-17 Championship in Gabon.

Coach Samuel Fabin's charges will return to camp in two months' to prepare for the tournament which takes place in India in October.

The Ghanaians will be joined by three other African countries including Mali, Niger and Guinea.

Ghana are returning to the world stage for the first time in 12-years after making appearance at the 2005 edition held in Peru.