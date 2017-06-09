Ghana Black Stars players ready to play Ethiopia game even without winning bonuses

According to reports emanating from Ghana’s second biggest City, Kumasi, the hierarchy of the Black Stars have indicated that the team is willing to play without being paid.

There was a time in the line of the Black Stars where players held the nation to ransom and threatened to boycott games if their money was not paid.

That was the beginning of the apathy the team suffers now and fresh reports indicate that the leadership of the players have held talks to even play without being paid.

The game against Ethiopia is the first game of the 2019 AFCON qualifier and happens to be Kwesi Appiah’s first game since his return as head coach of the team.

