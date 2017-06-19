Ghana Black Stars start training today ahead of Mexico, USA friendlies

The Black Stars will start training today ahead of this month's friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has called the non-residential training to whip the side into shape ahead of the two preparatory friendlies.

The training will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium and will start at 3:30pm.

Since the Black Stars players are on holidays they will be allowed to come from home to train to allow them some time with their families.

Ghana will play two international friendlies against Mexico and the United States on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

They will face Congo in their next World Cup qualifier in September.

