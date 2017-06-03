Ghana-born Desailly tips Juventus to beat Madrid for Champions League glory

Ghana-born two-time Champions League winner, Marcel Desailly, is putting his money on Italian giants Juventus to win Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

Juventus come up against Real Madrid on Saturday at the Cardiff stadium in Wales. In a exclusive interview with Africanews, Desailly says despite the Spanish club’s strong showing, he believes Juventus will have the upper hand.

The Italians he said look the better and matured side and that would prove crucial on the day, adding even though Madrid has quality in player names, there is more to it as Juventus presented a collectively impressive unit, something Madrid do not have.

“I am really expecting a tough game because Real Madrid have a huge capacity in attacking but at the same time Juventus have also shown a great capacity to defend very strongly collectively with this defensive block in this competition.

“As a team Juventus look much better; Real Madrid also have the individuals that can make the difference at anytime but i think the collective should win this time because you cannot pretend individually to make the difference at this stage of the competition.

“On each department Juventus is very strong and I think now they have the maturity and the experience to be crowned the champions of Europe on Saturday,” he added.

Buffon goes in search of the one major club trophy that has eluded him throughout his long career .

The 39-year-old goalkeeper, an eight-time Serie A champion, has won the World Cup with Italy but has twice suffered defeat in the European Cup final.

#UCLfinal hero? Gianluigi Buffon has kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions for Juventus this season. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EEmdwI96IY — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2017

But Can Gianluigi Buffon finally lift the Champions League trophy?

“Yes i will be very pleased that Buffon wins because thanks to him Juventus had that consistency over the years and especially this season.

“When it was time for him to make the difference in big games he came through for his team and was one of the best elements they have this season so I would love to see him win the champions league,” he added.

Security has been beefed up in and around Cardiff, as fans have been warned not to bring bags to the match in the wake of recent terror attacks.

New record? Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2014) & Sergio Ramos (2014, 2016) could become the 1st players to score in 3 #UCLfinal(s). ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/swpjQfwkBa — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2017

Juventus were champions in 1996. Can the class of 2017 bring the 🏆 back to Turin? Where to watch the #UCLfinal 👉https://t.co/ONCpMgr876 pic.twitter.com/QGDEspUYKQ — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2017

By: Juliet Barwuah

