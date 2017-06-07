Ghana-born Italian Mario Balotelli to play for German giants Borussia Dortmund next season

Mario Balotelli will play for Borussia Dortmund next season according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Italian is on the lookout for a new club following 17 goals for Ligue 1 side Nice and has been linked with a variety of landing spots.

Raiola linked the 26-year-old with the Bundesliga club recently and added more to fuel to the fire when he appeared at the unveiling of new boss Peter Bosz on Tuesday.

When asked about his client he responded: "Yes. Balotelli will play for Dortmund."

It remains to be seen how much truth there is in Raiola's statement with other clubs, including newly rich Marseille, also interested.

Dortmund have already been busy this summer with Wednesday's arrival, Maximilian Philipp of Freiburg, a fourth new signing.

Philipp follows the arrivals of Omer Toprak from Bayer Leverkusen, Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Monchengladbach and Dan-Axel Zagadou from Paris St Germain.

Source: Independent.co.uk

