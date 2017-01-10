Ghana-born Marcel Desailly backs Frenchman Antoine Griezmann to win FIFA Player of the Year in two-years' time

Ghana-born former France captain Marcel Desailly has backed Antoine Griezmann to clinch the FIFA Player of the Year in the next two years.

The 25-year-old who plays for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid placed third behind Lionel Messi and eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo for the Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2016 in Zurich on Monday night.

But former France captain Marcel Desailly has backed his compatriot to win the top individual accolade in two years' time.

Griezmann, 25, finished as top scorer at Euro 2016, where Les Bleus were defeated by Portugal in the final, and also helped take Atletico Madrid to the Champions League final, where they lost out to city rivals Real Madrid.

