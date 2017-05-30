Ghana bosses plot Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah return

The Ghana Football Association are hoping they can lure Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah back to the Black Stars after his three-year absence from the team.

GFA vice-president George Afriyie says the body will use the upcoming holidays to impress upon the player the need to return, and follow that up with a trip to Italy later.

Asamoah has not played for Ghana since the 2014 World Cup defeat to Portugal. He has battled with injuries since then but has returned for Juventus, where he has been used sparingly this season.

While Asamoah, capped 69 times for Ghana, has not yet retired from international duty, he asked for time off to concentrate on his club career, and turned down the chance to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Now Afriyie hopes 28-year-old will make himself available for selection again, telling KweséESPN: "I know [previous coach] Avram Grant tried. Avram went to see Kwadwo on several occasions trying to convince him to come back.

"He has gone through some turbulent times, injuries here and there, and all that. "Thankfully now he has recovered fully and is playing very well. Let's give the new coach [Kwesi Appiah] the chance to also try to get him back.

"Fortunately, he will be coming home and I will take that opportunity to talk to him and see if he is ready to come back."

By: Michael Oti Adjei, KweséESPN

