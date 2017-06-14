Ghana can still qualify to 2018 World Cup- President Akufo Addo

The President of Ghana H.E Nana-Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has expressed his belief that the Black Stars still have a chance of making it to the 2018 FIFA World in Russia.

Ghana are four points adrift of the Pharaohs of Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers after two games.

“Looking at the determination of the players and their readiness to die for the nation, I believe Ghana can qualify for the World Cup,” The President stated in a Press release.

“We were in Germany in 2006 for the first and in South Africa where we made Africa proud but in Brazil things didn’t go well due to a monetary issue,”

