“Ghana can still qualify to the 2018 World Cup” – Deputy Sports Minister

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Pius Hadzedi says he remains confident that the head coach of the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah and his technical team are capable of qualifying Ghana to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Appiah’s charges would play Congo in a World Cup qualifier on Friday, September 1, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and the Minister believes the Stars can surmount the herculean task and qualify to the quadrennial global showpiece.

He said “we are confident in his capacity and the team to qualify Ghana to the World Cup, though it would be a difficult task. We remain committed and encourage him to do what he can to make Ghana proud again.” he told the GNA Sports.

Ghana currently occupies the third position in Group E with one point behind Egypt and Uganda who have accumulated six and four points respectively.

The Black Stars would play their Congolese counterparts in the return leg on September 5 in Brazzaville after which they will take on Uganda in Kampala in October and close the qualifying series at home to Egypt in November.

Appiah has named his 24 man squad and he is hoping to book a fourth consecutive appearance to the World Cup in Russia.

It is on record that the 57 year old Ghanaian coach was the first local coach to qualify Ghana to the World Cup in the last edition.

