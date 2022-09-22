Ghana captain Andre Ayew explains initiation dance for new teammates 

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has explained the reason behind the initiation dance in the national team.

On Wednesday, videos went viral on the new Black Stars players Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Ransford Yeboah and Stephen Ambrosius who took part in the process.

According to the Al Sadd forward, the initiation dance is a long standing tradition in the team which helps new players to integrate well into the team.

He revealed during the pre-match conference ahead of the Brazil game that he had his initiation dance in 2007 when he first received his invite into the team.

“It’s been there before I even came to the team. It’s not going to change,”

“It’s a great moment of joy and of bringing each other together — it’s like a tradition and we don’t change those kind of things and I think the guys came in and did their part well.”

“Unity comes with time and result but when we look at other ways, it’s a great way to bring people together all in one room, laugh and joke and talk about different things because there is more than enough stress for every game. But you can have some time to enjoy.”

“We had a great last night as a team and hopefully these little things help bring more joy and laughter and more unity.”, he added.