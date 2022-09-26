Ghana captain Andre Ayew feels Africa is underrepresented at the World Cup

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has joined calls for Africa to be given more slots at the FIFA World Cup.

Africa is represented by only five countries at the global showpiece and that has made it difficult for a team on the continent to win the tournament.

Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon are the only countries to have reached the quarter-finals of the Mundial. Africa's best performance at the World Cup.

Andre Ayew, who will be leading the Black Stars to Qatar 2022, feels it is time the continent gets more representation.

"If we have more teams, that will be fantastic. It’s about time. We have the most countries, but we are underrepresented, and the African qualifiers are always difficult and stressful. We have a lot of big teams, and the expectations are high, so it will be difficult for all of the big teams to qualify with only five slots," he told Al Jazeera.

"If we can secure more berths, we will have a better chance of seeing an African team reach the semi-finals or even win the World Cup," he added.

Ghana are making a fourth appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.