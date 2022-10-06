Ghana captain Andre Ayew honours Kwadwo Asamoah's career

Ghana captain Andre Ayew paid tribute to footballer Kwadwo Asamoah, who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Asamoah, 33, has retired from football to pursue a new career as a football agent.

The midfielder had been without a club for over a year and decided it was time to call it quits and focus on the future.

His decision has elicited a variety of reactions, including from former teammates.

Ayew is the latest, taking to his Instagram to wish Asamoah luck in his next chapter.

For several years, Ayew and Asamoah shared the Black Stars dressing room, and they made beautiful memories, which Ayew recalled in his post.

"@asamoahkwadwo what a baller! Loved all the years and moments we shared together. Enjoy your next chapter and stay blessed," Ayew wrote.

Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Asamoah also played in 32 Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

He joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.